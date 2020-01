quick recap via The Paddle League:

GlaGla! ๐Ÿฅถ Congratulations Sonni Hรถnscheid, Titouan Puyo and every single one of the record 637 paddlers who completed a memorable bucket list race around Lake Annecy here in the freezing cold but very sunny French Alps today! ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ—ป๐ŸŒž The 2020 GlaGla Race was something truly special with a gigantic start line creating an amazing sight at the beginning of the race and an extraordinary final 500 metres from Titou producing an exciting finish ๐Ÿ’ฅ

Titou seemed to be out of contention as his NSP teammate Ty Judson along with Leo Nika and Tom Auner set a scintillating pace with 1km to go, but despite rounding the final 500 metre buoy in sixth place, the New Caledonian somehow found a better line to the finish and snuck into the lead with 100 metres to go. It was such a clever move that we didn’t even realise on the live stream commentary that he’d replaced his teammate at the front. An incredible victory. Great to see darkhorses such as Portugal’s Renato Queiros, Ukraine’s Oleksii Sidenko and French junior Marius Auber all cracking the top 10.

Sonni defended her title in the women’s race with a signature powerhouse performance ๐Ÿ’ช The German was ultimately too strong for Fiona Wylde, while French darkhorse Fanny Tessier showed she’ll be one to watch this year. We’re sorry we couldn’t show more of the women’s race on the live stream, something we’ll try hard to fix for next year…

Thank you everyone who watched online in record numbers, and a big “merci beaucoup” to ‘8 Mont Blanc’ TV for producing the show and providing us with epic live drone footage. And thank you to Benoit Mouren and all his team for organising such a special event.

1. Titouan Puyo ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡จ 1:24:56

2. Leo Nika ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น 1:25:01

3. Tom Auber ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท 1:25:02

4. Ty Judson ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ 1:25:09

5. Martin Vitry ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท 1:25:11

6. Normen Weber ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช 1:25:27

7. Renato Queiros ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น 1:26:07

8. Ludovic Teulade ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท 1:26:08

9. Oleksii Sidenko ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ 1:26:36

10. Marius Auber ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท 1:26:47

1. Sonni Hรถnscheid ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช 1:34:18

2. Fiona Wylde ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท 1:35:00

3. Fanny Tessier ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท 1:35:16

4. Olivia Piana ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท 1:37:30

5. Ella Oesterholt ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ 1:38:13

6. Siri Schubert ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ 1:38:41

7. Anna Tschirky ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ 1:40:36

8. Alex Tyrer ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง 1:43:02

9. Erica Revil 1:43:26

10. Tanja Ecker ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช 1:43:41

FULL RESULTS