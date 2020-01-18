

quick recap via The Paddle League:

GlaGla! 🥶 Congratulations Sonni Hönscheid, Titouan Puyo and every single one of the record 637 paddlers who completed a memorable bucket list race around Lake Annecy here in the freezing cold but very sunny French Alps today! 🇫🇷🗻🌞 The 2020 GlaGla Race was something truly special with a gigantic start line creating an amazing sight at the beginning of the race and an extraordinary final 500 metres from Titou producing an exciting finish 💥

Titou seemed to be out of contention as his NSP teammate Ty Judson along with Leo Nika and Tom Auner set a scintillating pace with 1km to go, but despite rounding the final 500 metre buoy in sixth place, the New Caledonian somehow found a better line to the finish and snuck into the lead with 100 metres to go. It was such a clever move that we didn’t even realise on the live stream commentary that he’d replaced his teammate at the front. An incredible victory. Great to see darkhorses such as Portugal’s Renato Queiros, Ukraine’s Oleksii Sidenko and French junior Marius Auber all cracking the top 10.

Sonni defended her title in the women’s race with a signature powerhouse performance 💪 The German was ultimately too strong for Fiona Wylde, while French darkhorse Fanny Tessier showed she’ll be one to watch this year. We’re sorry we couldn’t show more of the women’s race on the live stream, something we’ll try hard to fix for next year…

Thank you everyone who watched online in record numbers, and a big “merci beaucoup” to ‘8 Mont Blanc’ TV for producing the show and providing us with epic live drone footage. And thank you to Benoit Mouren and all his team for organising such a special event.

1. Titouan Puyo 🇫🇷🇳🇨 1:24:56

2. Leo Nika 🇮🇹 1:25:01

3. Tom Auber 🇫🇷 1:25:02

4. Ty Judson 🇦🇺 1:25:09

5. Martin Vitry 🇫🇷 1:25:11

6. Normen Weber 🇩🇪 1:25:27

7. Renato Queiros 🇵🇹 1:26:07

8. Ludovic Teulade 🇫🇷 1:26:08

9. Oleksii Sidenko 🇺🇦 1:26:36

10. Marius Auber 🇫🇷 1:26:47

1. Sonni Hönscheid 🇩🇪 1:34:18

2. Fiona Wylde 🇫🇷 1:35:00

3. Fanny Tessier 🇫🇷 1:35:16

4. Olivia Piana 🇫🇷 1:37:30

5. Ella Oesterholt 🇳🇱 1:38:13

6. Siri Schubert 🇨🇭 1:38:41

7. Anna Tschirky 🇨🇭 1:40:36

8. Alex Tyrer 🇬🇧 1:43:02

9. Erica Revil 1:43:26

10. Tanja Ecker 🇩🇪 1:43:41

FULL RESULTS