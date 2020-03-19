The world’s longest paddle race, the mind-boggling Yukon 1000, which was set to take place across eight or nine days in July, has been postponed until 2021 due to fears about spreading the coronavirus in the remote Yukon communities and the health & safety of race participants. The strict measures imposed by the Canadian government and worldwide travel restrictions would have also made the event extremely difficult to run.

The “big brother” of the famous Yukon River Quest, the Yukon 1000 stretches more than twice as far as the Quest to cover 1,610 kilometres (1000 miles) from Canada’s Yukon Territory across the border into the remote U.S. state of Alaska, all the while flowing down the infamous Yukon River (yes, that river). The biennial event was going to begin on 22 July this year, just a few weeks after the 715km (444-mile) River Quest, but it’s now been pushed back 12 months to July 2021 (exact dates to follow shortly).

While many events in the United States and Europe are scrambling to find race dates later in the year, events on the wild frontier of the Yukon have few alternatives to run considering the region is covered in snow and ice for much of the year.

Held every two years, the Yukon 1000 holds the title of world’s longest paddle race and takes as many as 10 days to complete. Teams are allowed to paddle a maximum of 18 hours per day – strictly controlled by GPS tracking – while outside communication and re-supplying are forbidden. You’re on your own out there, which is another reason organisers erred on the side of caution in cancelling this year’s adventure.

Traditionally a canoe race, the Yukon 1000 was pioneered on SUP by Chattajack founders Ben Friberg and Kimberley Sutton in 2014. Three “teams” of stand up paddlers (solo paddlers have to race in pairs for safety reasons) entered the last time it was held, 2018, with Bart de Zwart and Ike Franz from Holland the “winners” in an incomprehensible time of 8 days, 1 hour and 42 minutes. The other two SUP teams – Scott Baste & Chip Walter and Alex de Saint & Tony Bain – also completed the epic course that year.

(see more: “The hardest paddle I’ve ever done” – Bart de Zwart’s Yukon 1000 recap)

Incredibly, as many as 50 stand up paddlers signed on for this year’s odyssey, though many were put on the waiting list. Paddlers now have the option of deferring their entry to an automatic slot in 2021 or asking for a refund and going back in the queue if they change their mind.

The Yukon River Quest is still tentatively scheduled to run in the last of June, but that could change as the coronavirus situation escalates. Fingers crossed we can still get up to the Yukon this summer — it’s an incredibly beautiful part of the world and these races provide some of the most incredible adventures a paddler could wish for.

It’s a real shame to see a race as epic as the Yukon 1000 being cancelled (though I daresay a few entrants are quietly relieved!), but this was inevitably the right call. There’s probably no safer place during a zombie apocalypse than the wide-open expanse of the Yukon, and that’s exactly why the locals wouldn’t want hundreds of people flying in from all around the world during a global pandemic. Several communities in the remote Yukon are “isolated” to say the least, and the region’s health resources would presumably be stretched very thin if the coronavirus spread rapidly through the Territory.

And at the end of the day it’s just a race — as the organisers said in their message today: “The Yukon River will still be there when this is over.”

Here’s the official call that went out to participants: