Welcome back to the SUP Racer World Rankings.
Since 2013, the original world rankings for the sport of stand up paddling have aimed to find the true world number one. Based on a complex set of algorithms and formulas, the SUP Racer World Rankings is an independent, unbiased system that ranks the world’s top paddlers based on their performances at more than 100 races around the world.
In addition to accurately ranking the world’s best athletes, this year we rebuilt the entire system with an added mission: To help give the sport more stability by connecting new regional events and helping make every paddler in the world – whether you’re an average joe or a seasoned pro – feel part of the sport.
The ‘New Race Index’ algorithm – the core of the world rankings system – rewards events that attract not only elite athletes but also amateurs, juniors and general exposure for the sport. Thanks to this new and improved system, we now recognise more than 6000 paddlers from around the world.
NOTE: If your national flag (or any other info) is missing, message me and I’ll update within 24hrs.
Events: 113
Paddlers: 6228
Updated: 27 Dec 2019
MEN’S SUP WORLD RANKINGS
|BEST 5
|RACES
|TEAM
|DIVISION
|+/-
|1
|Michael BoothBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ PARIS CROSSING (102.00)
1st @ OSAKA OPEN (88.50)
1st @ CAROLINA CUP (83.00)
2nd @ BILBAO (78.75)
1st @ ICF MARATHON (78.00)
|430.25
|17
|Starboard
|Open
|+1
|2
|Connor BaxterBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ THE GORGE (77.00)
1st @ ICF SPRINTS (74.50)
2nd @ ICF BEACH RACE (62.25)
3rd @ PARIS CROSSING (61.20)
2nd @ ISA SPRINTS (41.63)
|316.58
|14
|Starboard
|Open
|+2
|3
|Bruno HasulyoBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ BILBAO (105.00)
2nd @ CAROLINA CUP (62.25)
2nd @ ICF MARATHON (58.50)
1st @ 11 CITY TOUR (47.50)
3rd @ WORLD CUP (41.10)
|314.35
|13
|Lightboard
|Open
|+6
|4
|Titouan PuyoBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ SAN SEBASTIAN (79.50)
3rd @ BILBAO (63.00)
1st @ AIR FRANCE (57.50)
1st @ ISA BEACH RACE (54.50)
1st @ VENDEE GLISS (53.50)
|308.00
|15
|NSP
|Open
|-1
|5
|Lincoln DewsBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ ICF BEACH RACE (83.00)
2nd @ PARIS CROSSING (76.50)
1st @ 12 TOWERS (46.00)
6th @ OSAKA OPEN (30.98)
6th @ LONDON OPEN (22.75)
|259.23
|8
|DEEP
|Open
|-4
|6
|Arthur ArutkinBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ NEW YORK OPEN (63.00)
3rd @ OSAKA OPEN (53.10)
4th @ BILBAO (52.50)
3rd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (47.70)
2nd @ VENDEE GLISS (40.13)
|256.43
|12
|Fanatic
|Open
|+5
|7
|Vinnicius MartinsBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ ISA MARATHON (58.00)
2nd @ WORLD CUP (51.38)
2nd @ CRETE (40.50)
4th @ SAN SEBASTIAN (39.75)
4th @ ICF MARATHON (39.00)
|228.63
|12
|JP
|Open
|+20
|8
|Enzo BennettBEST 5 RESULTS:
2nd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (59.63)
2nd @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (46.50)
5th @ BILBAO (44.63)
2nd @ CORFU (38.25)
3rd @ AIR FRANCE (34.50)
|223.50
|15
|425
|Open
|+6
|9
|Ty JudsonBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (62.00)
3rd @ ICF BEACH RACE (49.80)
3rd @ AZUR PADDLE DAYS (38.10)
5th @ SAN SEBASTIAN (33.79)
5th @ ICF MARATHON (33.15)
|216.84
|19
|NSP
|Open
|+11
|10
|Casper SteinfathBEST 5 RESULTS:
2nd @ OSAKA OPEN (66.38)
4th @ PARIS CROSSING (51.00)
3rd @ NEW YORK OPEN (37.80)
1st @ RED BULL HEAVY WATER (32.00)
9th @ LONDON OPEN (14.63)
|201.80
|7
|Naish
|Open
|+34
|11
|Claudio Nika
|195.38
|14
|-
|Open
|+32
|12
|Daniel Hasulyo
|193.23
|11
|Starboard
|Open
|-5
|13
|Noic Garioud
|183.55
|11
|Sunova
|Junior
|-8
|14
|Danny Ching
|174.60
|5
|404
|Open
|+25
|15
|Martin Vitry
|172.53
|17
|SIC
|Open
|+2
|16
|Tom Auber
|169.70
|16
|Fanatic
|Open
|-
|17
|Ludovic Teulade
|165.08
|16
|OXBOW
|Open
|+55
|18
|Itzel Delgado
|159.68
|15
|Infinity
|Open
|+13
|19
|James Casey
|157.10
|7
|Sunova
|Open
|-7
|20
|Keoni Sulpice
|156.13
|6
|Starboard
|Junior
|+82
VIEW THE MEN’S LEADERBOARD
TOTAL PADDLERS: 4369
WOMEN’S SUP WORLD RANKINGS
|BEST 5
|RACES
|TEAM
|DIVISION
|+/-
|1
|Olivia PianaBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ BILBAO (105.00)
1st @ ICF BEACH RACE (83.00)
1st @ SAN SEBASTIAN (79.50)
1st @ ICF SPRINTS (74.50)
1st @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (62.00)
|404.00
|15
|Rogue
|Open
|+1
|2
|SeychelleBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ PARIS CROSSING (102.00)
1st OSAKA OPEN (88.50)
1st @ LONDON OPEN (65.00)
2nd @ NEW YORK OPEN (47.25)
4th @ SAN SEBASTIAN (39.75)
|342.50
|9
|SIC
|Open
|+2
|3
|Fiona WyldeBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ GORGE PADDLE CHALLENGE (77.00)
2nd @ PARIS CROSSING (76.50)
1st @ WORLD CUP (68.50)
1st @ AZUR PADDLE DAYS (63.50)
1st @ CRETE (54.00)
|339.50
|17
|Starboard
|Open
|-
|4
|Sonni Hönscheid BEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ CAROLINA CUP (83.00)
1st @ ICF MARATHON (78.00)
1st @ GLAGLA (61.00)
2nd @ WORLD CUP (51.38)
2nd @ CRETE (40.50)
|313.88
|8
|Starboard
|Open
|-3
|5
|April ZilgBEST 5 RESULTS:
2nd @ OSAKA OPEN (66.38)
1st @ NEW YORK OPEN (63.00)
2nd @ CAROLINA (62.25)
3rd @ PARIS CROSSING (61.20)
2nd @ LONDON (48.75)
|301.58
|11
|404
|Open
|+3
|6
|Susak MolineroBEST 5 RESULTS:
3rd @ BILBAO (63.00)
2nd @ ICF BEACH RACE (62.25)
3rd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (47.70)
2nd @ AZUR PADDLE DAYS (47.63)
2nd @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (46.50)
|267.08
|16
|RRD
|Open
|+12
|7
|Espe BarrerasBEST 5 RESULTS:
2nd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (59.63)
1st @ ISA MARATHON (58.00)
1st @ ISA BEACH RACE (54.50)
4th @ WORLD CUP (34.25)
7th @ BILBAO (31.50)
|237.88
|9
|Starboard
|Open
|-
|8
|Amandine ChazotBEST 5 RESULTS:
2nd @ GLAGLA (45.75)
5th @ BILBAO (44.63)
2nd @ ISA MARATHON (43.50)
1st @ CAP DE CREUS (41.50)
2nd @ ISA BEACH RACE (40.88)
|216.25
|16
|Sunova
|Open
|-
|9
|Lena RibeiroBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ ALOHA SPIRIT - ILHABELA (83.00)
1st @ 11 CITY TOUR (47.50)
1st @ ALOHA SPIRIT - CABO FRIO (40.00)
1st @ PAN-AM GAMES (40.00)
5th @ ICF MARATHON (33.15)
|208.65
|7
|Mistral
|Open
|+53
|10
|Jade HowsonBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ ISA SPRINTS (55.50)
3rd @ CAROLINA (49.80)
5th @ GORGE PADDLE CHALLENGE (32.73)
1st @ ISA JNR BEACH RACE (30.00)
7th @ OSAKA OPEN (26.55)
|194.58
|10
|SIC
|Junior
|+5
|11
|Annie Reickert
|194.45
|7
|NSP
|Junior
|-4
|12
|Yuka Sato
|189.50
|13
|Sunova
|Open
|-7
|13
|Laura Quetglas
|183.48
|8
|Starboard
|Open
|-
|14
|Caterina Stenta
|179.73
|15
|RRD
|Open
|+8
|15
|Jessika de Souza
|171.70
|5
|Ratones
|Open
|-
|16
|Rika Okuaki
|162.38
|8
|SIC
|Open
|+15
|17
|Lina Augaitis
|134.08
|5
|Sunova
|Open
|-
|18
|Petronella van Malsen
|132.30
|11
|Mistral
|Open
|+2
|19
|Melanie Lafenetre
|130.96
|10
|Infinity
|Open
|+2
|20
|Fanny Tessier
|120.64
|11
|425
|Open
|+9
VIEW THE WOMEN’S LEADERBOARD
TOTAL PADDLERS: 1859