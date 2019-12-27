WOMEN’S WORLD RANKINGS | MEN’S WORLD RANKINGS | RACE INDEX





Welcome back to the SUP Racer World Rankings.

Since 2013, the original world rankings for the sport of stand up paddling have aimed to find the true world number one. Based on a complex set of algorithms and formulas, the SUP Racer World Rankings is an independent, unbiased system that ranks the world’s top paddlers based on their performances at more than 100 races around the world.

In addition to accurately ranking the world’s best athletes, this year we rebuilt the entire system with an added mission: To help give the sport more stability by connecting new regional events and helping make every paddler in the world – whether you’re an average joe or a seasoned pro – feel part of the sport.

The ‘New Race Index’ algorithm – the core of the world rankings system – rewards events that attract not only elite athletes but also amateurs, juniors and general exposure for the sport. Thanks to this new and improved system, we now recognise more than 6000 paddlers from around the world.

NOTE: If your national flag (or any other info) is missing, message me and I’ll update within 24hrs.

LIVE SYSTEM STATS

Events: 113

Paddlers: 6228

Updated: 27 Dec 2019





MEN’S SUP WORLD RANKINGS



BEST 5 RACES TEAM DIVISION +/- 1 Michael Booth BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ PARIS CROSSING (102.00)

1st @ OSAKA OPEN (88.50)

1st @ CAROLINA CUP (83.00)

2nd @ BILBAO (78.75)

1st @ ICF MARATHON (78.00) 430.25 17 Starboard Open +1 2 Connor Baxter BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ THE GORGE (77.00)

1st @ ICF SPRINTS (74.50)

2nd @ ICF BEACH RACE (62.25)

3rd @ PARIS CROSSING (61.20)

2nd @ ISA SPRINTS (41.63) 316.58 14 Starboard Open +2 3 Bruno Hasulyo BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ BILBAO (105.00)

2nd @ CAROLINA CUP (62.25)

2nd @ ICF MARATHON (58.50)

1st @ 11 CITY TOUR (47.50)

3rd @ WORLD CUP (41.10) 314.35 13 Lightboard Open +6 4 Titouan Puyo BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ SAN SEBASTIAN (79.50)

3rd @ BILBAO (63.00)

1st @ AIR FRANCE (57.50)

1st @ ISA BEACH RACE (54.50)

1st @ VENDEE GLISS (53.50) 308.00 15 NSP Open -1 5 Lincoln Dews BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ ICF BEACH RACE (83.00)

2nd @ PARIS CROSSING (76.50)

1st @ 12 TOWERS (46.00)

6th @ OSAKA OPEN (30.98)

6th @ LONDON OPEN (22.75) 259.23 8 DEEP Open -4 6 Arthur Arutkin BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ NEW YORK OPEN (63.00)

3rd @ OSAKA OPEN (53.10)

4th @ BILBAO (52.50)

3rd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (47.70)

2nd @ VENDEE GLISS (40.13) 256.43 12 Fanatic Open +5 7 Vinnicius Martins BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ ISA MARATHON (58.00)

2nd @ WORLD CUP (51.38)

2nd @ CRETE (40.50)

4th @ SAN SEBASTIAN (39.75)

4th @ ICF MARATHON (39.00) 228.63 12 JP Open +20 8 Enzo Bennett BEST 5 RESULTS:

2nd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (59.63)

2nd @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (46.50)

5th @ BILBAO (44.63)

2nd @ CORFU (38.25)

3rd @ AIR FRANCE (34.50) 223.50 15 425 Open +6 9 Ty Judson BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (62.00)

3rd @ ICF BEACH RACE (49.80)

3rd @ AZUR PADDLE DAYS (38.10)

5th @ SAN SEBASTIAN (33.79)

5th @ ICF MARATHON (33.15) 216.84 19 NSP Open +11 10 Casper Steinfath BEST 5 RESULTS:

2nd @ OSAKA OPEN (66.38)

4th @ PARIS CROSSING (51.00)

3rd @ NEW YORK OPEN (37.80)

1st @ RED BULL HEAVY WATER (32.00)

9th @ LONDON OPEN (14.63) 201.80 7 Naish Open +34 11 Claudio Nika 195.38 14 - Open +32 12 Daniel Hasulyo 193.23 11 Starboard Open -5 13 Noic Garioud 183.55 11 Sunova Junior -8 14 Danny Ching 174.60 5 404 Open +25 15 Martin Vitry 172.53 17 SIC Open +2 16 Tom Auber 169.70 16 Fanatic Open - 17 Ludovic Teulade 165.08 16 OXBOW Open +55 18 Itzel Delgado 159.68 15 Infinity Open +13 19 James Casey 157.10 7 Sunova Open -7 20 Keoni Sulpice 156.13 6 Starboard Junior +82

TOTAL PADDLERS: 4369

WOMEN’S SUP WORLD RANKINGS

BEST 5 RACES TEAM DIVISION +/- 1 Olivia Piana BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ BILBAO (105.00)

1st @ ICF BEACH RACE (83.00)

1st @ SAN SEBASTIAN (79.50)

1st @ ICF SPRINTS (74.50)

1st @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (62.00) 404.00 15 Rogue Open +1 2 Seychelle BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ PARIS CROSSING (102.00)

1st OSAKA OPEN (88.50)

1st @ LONDON OPEN (65.00)

2nd @ NEW YORK OPEN (47.25)

4th @ SAN SEBASTIAN (39.75) 342.50 9 SIC Open +2 3 Fiona Wylde BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ GORGE PADDLE CHALLENGE (77.00)

2nd @ PARIS CROSSING (76.50)

1st @ WORLD CUP (68.50)

1st @ AZUR PADDLE DAYS (63.50)

1st @ CRETE (54.00) 339.50 17 Starboard Open - 4 Sonni Hönscheid BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ CAROLINA CUP (83.00)

1st @ ICF MARATHON (78.00)

1st @ GLAGLA (61.00)

2nd @ WORLD CUP (51.38)

2nd @ CRETE (40.50) 313.88 8 Starboard Open -3 5 April Zilg BEST 5 RESULTS:

2nd @ OSAKA OPEN (66.38)

1st @ NEW YORK OPEN (63.00)

2nd @ CAROLINA (62.25)

3rd @ PARIS CROSSING (61.20)

2nd @ LONDON (48.75) 301.58 11 404 Open +3 6 Susak Molinero BEST 5 RESULTS:

3rd @ BILBAO (63.00)

2nd @ ICF BEACH RACE (62.25)

3rd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (47.70)

2nd @ AZUR PADDLE DAYS (47.63)

2nd @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (46.50) 267.08 16 RRD Open +12 7 Espe Barreras BEST 5 RESULTS:

2nd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (59.63)

1st @ ISA MARATHON (58.00)

1st @ ISA BEACH RACE (54.50)

4th @ WORLD CUP (34.25)

7th @ BILBAO (31.50) 237.88 9 Starboard Open - 8 Amandine Chazot BEST 5 RESULTS:

2nd @ GLAGLA (45.75)

5th @ BILBAO (44.63)

2nd @ ISA MARATHON (43.50)

1st @ CAP DE CREUS (41.50)

2nd @ ISA BEACH RACE (40.88) 216.25 16 Sunova Open - 9 Lena Ribeiro BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ ALOHA SPIRIT - ILHABELA (83.00)

1st @ 11 CITY TOUR (47.50)

1st @ ALOHA SPIRIT - CABO FRIO (40.00)

1st @ PAN-AM GAMES (40.00)

5th @ ICF MARATHON (33.15) 208.65 7 Mistral Open +53 10 Jade Howson BEST 5 RESULTS:

1st @ ISA SPRINTS (55.50)

3rd @ CAROLINA (49.80)

5th @ GORGE PADDLE CHALLENGE (32.73)

1st @ ISA JNR BEACH RACE (30.00)

7th @ OSAKA OPEN (26.55) 194.58 10 SIC Junior +5 11 Annie Reickert 194.45 7 NSP Junior -4 12 Yuka Sato 189.50 13 Sunova Open -7 13 Laura Quetglas 183.48 8 Starboard Open - 14 Caterina Stenta 179.73 15 RRD Open +8 15 Jessika de Souza 171.70 5 Ratones Open - 16 Rika Okuaki 162.38 8 SIC Open +15 17 Lina Augaitis 134.08 5 Sunova Open - 18 Petronella van Malsen 132.30 11 Mistral Open +2 19 Melanie Lafenetre 130.96 10 Infinity Open +2 20 Fanny Tessier 120.64 11 425 Open +9

TOTAL PADDLERS: 1859