Welcome back to the SUP Racer World Rankings.

Since 2013, the original world rankings for the sport of stand up paddling have aimed to find the true world number one. Based on a complex set of algorithms and formulas, the SUP Racer World Rankings is an independent, unbiased system that ranks the world’s top paddlers based on their performances at more than 100 races around the world.

In addition to accurately ranking the world’s best athletes, this year we rebuilt the entire system with an added mission: To help give the sport more stability by connecting new regional events and helping make every paddler in the world – whether you’re an average joe or a seasoned pro – feel part of the sport.

The ‘New Race Index’ algorithm – the core of the world rankings system – rewards events that attract not only elite athletes but also amateurs, juniors and general exposure for the sport. Thanks to this new and improved system, we now recognise more than 6000 paddlers from around the world.

LIVE SYSTEM STATS
Events: 113
Paddlers: 6228
Updated: 27 Dec 2019

 
 
MEN’S SUP WORLD RANKINGS

BEST 5RACESTEAMDIVISION+/-
1Michael BoothBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ PARIS CROSSING (102.00)
1st @ OSAKA OPEN (88.50)
1st @ CAROLINA CUP (83.00)
2nd @ BILBAO (78.75)
1st @ ICF MARATHON (78.00)		430.2517StarboardOpen+1
2Connor BaxterBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ THE GORGE (77.00)
1st @ ICF SPRINTS (74.50)
2nd @ ICF BEACH RACE (62.25)
3rd @ PARIS CROSSING (61.20)
2nd @ ISA SPRINTS (41.63)		316.5814StarboardOpen+2
3Bruno HasulyoBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ BILBAO (105.00)
2nd @ CAROLINA CUP (62.25)
2nd @ ICF MARATHON (58.50)
1st @ 11 CITY TOUR (47.50)
3rd @ WORLD CUP (41.10)		314.3513LightboardOpen+6
4Titouan PuyoBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ SAN SEBASTIAN (79.50)
3rd @ BILBAO (63.00)
1st @ AIR FRANCE (57.50)
1st @ ISA BEACH RACE (54.50)
1st @ VENDEE GLISS (53.50)		308.0015NSPOpen-1
5Lincoln DewsBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ ICF BEACH RACE (83.00)
2nd @ PARIS CROSSING (76.50)
1st @ 12 TOWERS (46.00)
6th @ OSAKA OPEN (30.98)
6th @ LONDON OPEN (22.75)		259.238DEEPOpen-4
6Arthur ArutkinBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ NEW YORK OPEN (63.00)
3rd @ OSAKA OPEN (53.10)
4th @ BILBAO (52.50)
3rd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (47.70)
2nd @ VENDEE GLISS (40.13)		256.4312FanaticOpen+5
7Vinnicius MartinsBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ ISA MARATHON (58.00)
2nd @ WORLD CUP (51.38)
2nd @ CRETE (40.50)
4th @ SAN SEBASTIAN (39.75)
4th @ ICF MARATHON (39.00)		228.6312JPOpen+20
8Enzo BennettBEST 5 RESULTS:
2nd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (59.63)
2nd @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (46.50)
5th @ BILBAO (44.63)
2nd @ CORFU (38.25)
3rd @ AIR FRANCE (34.50)		223.5015425Open+6
9Ty JudsonBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (62.00)
3rd @ ICF BEACH RACE (49.80)
3rd @ AZUR PADDLE DAYS (38.10)
5th @ SAN SEBASTIAN (33.79)
5th @ ICF MARATHON (33.15)		216.8419NSPOpen+11
10Casper SteinfathBEST 5 RESULTS:
2nd @ OSAKA OPEN (66.38)
4th @ PARIS CROSSING (51.00)
3rd @ NEW YORK OPEN (37.80)
1st @ RED BULL HEAVY WATER (32.00)
9th @ LONDON OPEN (14.63)		201.807NaishOpen+34
11Claudio Nika195.3814-Open+32
12Daniel Hasulyo193.2311StarboardOpen-5
13Noic Garioud183.5511SunovaJunior-8
14Danny Ching174.605404Open+25
15Martin Vitry172.5317SICOpen+2
16Tom Auber169.7016FanaticOpen-
17Ludovic Teulade165.0816OXBOWOpen+55
18Itzel Delgado159.6815InfinityOpen+13
19James Casey157.107SunovaOpen-7
20Keoni Sulpice156.136StarboardJunior+82

VIEW THE MEN’S LEADERBOARD
TOTAL PADDLERS: 4369
 
 
 

 
 
 
WOMEN’S SUP WORLD RANKINGS
BEST 5RACESTEAMDIVISION+/-
1Olivia PianaBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ BILBAO (105.00)
1st @ ICF BEACH RACE (83.00)
1st @ SAN SEBASTIAN (79.50)
1st @ ICF SPRINTS (74.50)
1st @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (62.00)		404.0015RogueOpen+1
2SeychelleBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ PARIS CROSSING (102.00)
1st OSAKA OPEN (88.50)
1st @ LONDON OPEN (65.00)
2nd @ NEW YORK OPEN (47.25)
4th @ SAN SEBASTIAN (39.75)		342.509SICOpen+2
3Fiona WyldeBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ GORGE PADDLE CHALLENGE (77.00)
2nd @ PARIS CROSSING (76.50)
1st @ WORLD CUP (68.50)
1st @ AZUR PADDLE DAYS (63.50)
1st @ CRETE (54.00)		339.5017StarboardOpen-
4Sonni Hönscheid BEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ CAROLINA CUP (83.00)
1st @ ICF MARATHON (78.00)
1st @ GLAGLA (61.00)
2nd @ WORLD CUP (51.38)
2nd @ CRETE (40.50)		313.888StarboardOpen-3
5April ZilgBEST 5 RESULTS:
2nd @ OSAKA OPEN (66.38)
1st @ NEW YORK OPEN (63.00)
2nd @ CAROLINA (62.25)
3rd @ PARIS CROSSING (61.20)
2nd @ LONDON (48.75)		301.5811404Open+3
6Susak MolineroBEST 5 RESULTS:
3rd @ BILBAO (63.00)
2nd @ ICF BEACH RACE (62.25)
3rd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (47.70)
2nd @ AZUR PADDLE DAYS (47.63)
2nd @ WORLD SUP FESTIVAL (46.50)		267.0816RRDOpen+12
7Espe BarrerasBEST 5 RESULTS:
2nd @ SAN SEBASTIAN (59.63)
1st @ ISA MARATHON (58.00)
1st @ ISA BEACH RACE (54.50)
4th @ WORLD CUP (34.25)
7th @ BILBAO (31.50)		237.889StarboardOpen-
8Amandine ChazotBEST 5 RESULTS:
2nd @ GLAGLA (45.75)
5th @ BILBAO (44.63)
2nd @ ISA MARATHON (43.50)
1st @ CAP DE CREUS (41.50)
2nd @ ISA BEACH RACE (40.88)		216.2516SunovaOpen-
9Lena RibeiroBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ ALOHA SPIRIT - ILHABELA (83.00)
1st @ 11 CITY TOUR (47.50)
1st @ ALOHA SPIRIT - CABO FRIO (40.00)
1st @ PAN-AM GAMES (40.00)
5th @ ICF MARATHON (33.15)		208.657MistralOpen+53
10Jade HowsonBEST 5 RESULTS:
1st @ ISA SPRINTS (55.50)
3rd @ CAROLINA (49.80)
5th @ GORGE PADDLE CHALLENGE (32.73)
1st @ ISA JNR BEACH RACE (30.00)
7th @ OSAKA OPEN (26.55)		194.5810SICJunior+5
11Annie Reickert194.457NSPJunior-4
12Yuka Sato189.5013SunovaOpen-7
13Laura Quetglas183.488StarboardOpen-
14Caterina Stenta179.7315RRDOpen+8
15Jessika de Souza171.705RatonesOpen-
16Rika Okuaki162.388SICOpen+15
17Lina Augaitis134.085SunovaOpen-
18Petronella van Malsen132.3011MistralOpen+2
19Melanie Lafenetre130.9610InfinityOpen+2
20Fanny Tessier120.6411425Open+9

VIEW THE WOMEN’S LEADERBOARD
TOTAL PADDLERS: 1859
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 